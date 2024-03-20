Did Taylor Swift Record a Secret Collaboration for Beyonce’s Album?

Fans are buzzing about a possible collaboration between Taylor Swift and Beyoncé on the latter's upcoming country album.

Beyoncé teased collaborations on her album in an Instagram post on Tuesday (March 19) where she said, "I have a few surprises on the album, and have collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect."

Many people immediately wondered if Taylor could be one of those artists, given that she began her career in country music before pivoting to pop.

Plus, the two pop stars have been spotted together in recent months as they both attended each other's respective concert movie premieres.

"If Beyoncé and Taylor collab I fear I may not survive," one fan tweeted of the rumored team-up.

Another fan tweeted that they are "manifesting" the potential collaboration.

"No FR, I need Taylor to go back to her roots for a minute. A collab with Beyonce would be the perfect way to do it!!" another fan agreed on Twitter/X.

However, it's not just Taylor Swift that has fans excited for Bey's album. Many fans believe that one of the collaborations could be a new recording of Dolly Parton's country classic "Jolene" featuring the star herself and her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

Others have high hopes that Beyoncé will once again team up with her 2016 CMAs collaborators The Chicks. The two acts were able to blend their respective genres and talents effortlessly during their performance of "Daddy Lessons" from Beyoncé's Lemonade album.

Some fans have even guessed that Bruno Mars may be featured on the album in a mash-up reminiscent of the pair's appearance during Coldplay's Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2016.

Queen Bey has yet to confirm who any of the collaborations include, but fans will find out when the album drops on March 29.