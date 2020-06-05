Bhad Bhabie Receiving Treatment at Rehabilitation Center

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Bhad Bhabie's rehab stint, why Bindi Irwin kept her maiden name and more below!

Bhad Bhabie Enters Rehab

A statement has been released on behalf of internet personality and rapper Danielle Bregoli, better known as "Bhad Bhabie," who will be taking time off to attend "personal issues." Bregoli, 17, has been staying at a rehabilitation center to receive treatment for substance abuse and childhood trauma. She checked herself in and could be there anywhere between 30 to 90 days. A source claims that both Bregoli and the people around her were aware of the severity of the issue, so she decided to seek help. (via TMZ)

Research Says That Planning a Trip Can Improve Mental Health

Studies conducted by Cornwall University found people who plan trips in advance have better feelings about their social life, finances, state of health and life in general. Research found that the act of thinking about and planning the trip beforehand gives people a better experience when they are actually on vacation. (via Good News Network)

AMC Movie Theaters May Not Survive Pandemic

Cinema chain AMC might not make it past the pandemic due to financial reasons and concerns over whether or not moviegoers will be willing to sit in a crowded place. The company is also concerned that movie studios will release films straight to streaming services. (via K Love)

Gabrielle Union Launches Discrimination Action Against America's Got Talent



Gabrielle Union is taking Simon Cowell, Universal TV, Syco Entertainment and Freemantle Productions North America to task—and, likely, to court. The actress claims her firing from the show was due to "racist and misogynistic conduct." Her claims include legitimate health concerns regarding Cowell's smoking indoors, contestants who performed in offensive blackface and complaints not being properly passed to HR. Calling the network a "snake-pit of radical offenses," she also claims that NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy tried to "silence and intimidate her" when she spoke out. (via Deadline)

Bindi Irwin Keeps Maiden Name to Honor Her Dad

Bindi Irwin said that when she got married, she kept her maiden name to honor Steve Irwin, her late father. She said it was important for her to still feel close to him, adding that her husband "Chandler has become an Irwin now." (via UPI)

Cinemark Will Not Require Masks When It Reopens

Movie theaters are set to reopen to open around America this month, but Cinemark says that while they will encourage guests to wear masks, it will not be a requirement to enter. Employees, however, will be required to wear masks. (via WPST)

NBA Announces Return

Twenty-two teams have been approved to begin playing, starting July 31, at the ESPN Wide World Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort. While the plan is still being developed, teams must meet and reassemble in their hometowns. Players who return from overseas will likely be quarantined for two weeks. Teams will also hold individual workouts, but training camp will start on June 30 and last a week. On July 7, all teams will fly to Orlando and will likely be quarantined for some time. (via Apple News)