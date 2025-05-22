How Jordon Hudson Handled Being Targeted by Bill Belichick’s Ex and Nantucket’s ‘Mean Girls’

Jordon Hudson didn’t go to Nantucket last December looking for drama—but drama found her anyway.

The 24-year-old girlfriend of NFL legend Bill Belichick, 73, was forced out of the local Dreamland Stroll Party on Dec. 6.

The reason? According to insiders, it wasn’t anything Hudson said or did — rather, it was the presence of Belichick’s ex, Linda Holliday, and her tight-knit circle of so-called “mean girls” that created tension.

At the event, which was DJed by Holliday’s daughters, Ashley and Kat Hess, Hudson and Holliday engaged in a “verbal incident” where harsh words were exchanged.

READ MORE: Bill Belichick’s Much Younger Girlfriend ‘Iced Out’ by Nantucket Locals (REPORT)

“It was very uncomfortable. There was a lot being said between them. It was very aggressive behavior,” an insider told People, noting Hudson mostly kept to herself.

But that didn’t stop partygoers from making their feelings known.

“Jordon never approached anyone, but she was approached the entire night, with people asking, ‘Oh, why are you here?’ Like high school mean-girl stuff. It’s Christmastime—people are supposed to get along. It was supposed to be good spirits, and it just didn’t have to go down that way,” the source added.

Hudson eventually left the party, but it seems she had little choice.

“Jordon was asked to leave by a group of people, but ultimately, I think it was Linda who asked for her to go,” the source claimed.

READ MORE: From Reddit: My Sister’s Marrying a Man I Despise—Should I Tell Her the Truth?

“New England is a very small place. Massachusetts is a very small place. Sometimes you end up seeing the same people in that big circle. It was a horrible coincidence. Whatever history or situation they have between them—that’s between them. But it was not the right place to do it. It was a very, very uncomfortable night,” they added.

Though Belichick skipped the event, the insider said the retired NFL coach and former cheerleader “had a really nice weekend with good friends and were having a great time.”

The timeline of Hudson and Belichick’s relationship is somewhat complicated. The two met on a flight in 2021, while he and Holliday, 61, were still together.

The former couple called it quits in September 2023 after 16 years together.