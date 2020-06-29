Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Billie Eilish unfollowing everyone on Instagram, Halsey's first poetry collection and more, below!

Billie Eilish Unfollows Everyone on Instagram

Billie Eilish has unfollowed everyone on Instagram. There is no confirmed reason as to why she did this, but fans speculate that Eilish, 18, unfollowed everyone due to a since-deleted post she made. She reportedly stated "if I am following your abuser, DM me and I will unfollow them. I support you." (via People)

Americans Will Save Money This Fourth of July

About 78% of Americans will spend less money this Fourth of July due to COVID-19, according to a Wallet Hub survey. Americans are feeling more restricted: Only 25% of summer plans were rescheduled this year, while 74% of Americans do not plan on traveling for the Fourth of July at all. (via Wallet Hub)

Halsey Announces Her First Poetry Collection

Halsey has announced the release of her first poetry collection, titled I Would Leave Me If I Could. She tweeted that she could not find the words to describe how excited she is to release the book, which dives into her relationships, family, sexuality and mental health with the same artistry as her lyrics. It is available for pre-order now. (via Just Jared)

Charlie Puth Releases First Solo Song of 2020

Charlie Puth released his first solo song of 2020. "Girlfriend" is said to be the first single off his upcoming third album. He says that he finds it hard to put his feelings into words, but he can do so through music. (via Just Jared)

Disney Channel's Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century Cast Reunion



The cast of Disney Channel's Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century reunited after about 21 years. The movie is Disney's fifth-ever original movie and follows a 13-year-old girl who lives in a space station in the year 2049 until she becomes "grounded" and sent to Earth. (via Just Jared)