Billie Eilish: Social Media Attention ‘Makes Me Never Want to Post Again’

Billie Eilish Doesn't Want to Post on Social Media Again

After breaking the internet in the first week of May with her British Vogue cover, Billie Eilish said that the reaction online to her new look makes her not want to post on social media ever again. The pop star discussed the world's reaction to her photo shoot while on the The Late Show With Stephen Colbert . (via People)

The Average Person Hasn’t Left Their Home State in Nearly Four Years!

It's no surprise that many people haven't stepped outside the borders of their home state in the past year due to the pandemic. However, it's shocking to hear that the average American hasn’t left their home state in about three and a half years. In fact, 67 percent of respondents to a recent poll believe they still have “so much” left to see in their own state. (via Study Finds)

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Have Been Writing Each Other Love Notes for Months: Report





It's no secret that exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been hanging out in recent weeks. Ever since J.Lo announced her separation from A-Rod, rumors have been circulating that she and Affleck are back together. But apparently, their rekindled romance has been going on for a while. According to TMZ, they have been exchanging "love emails" since February. (via TMZ)

Elon Musk's Revelation Is Inspiring Others to Seek Help

Ever since Elon Musk revealed on SNL that he has Asperger's syndrome, others who are on the spectrum are seeking out support groups. The Asperger/Autism Network (AANE) saw an astounding 105 percent increase on their website the day after the show aired. (via TMZ)

The Firefly Festival Is Back

The Firefly Festival will return in September, with a lineup that includes Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and more. See the full lineup below:

Demi Lovato Will Investigate UFOs and Aliens in New Show

Demi Lovato is getting her own show on Peacock called Unidentified With Demi Lovato. The four-part limited unscripted series will see the pop star, her friends and family attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena. (via Just Jared)