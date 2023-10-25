Death by Black Licorice: A Halloween Candy Reminder

We love our Halloween Candy, and 'tis the season for most of us to eat quite a bit more candy than normal. After all, it's easy to rationalize such an indulgence this time of year. That said, the first time I heard that too much black licorice can cause minor to major heart issues, a trip to the hospital, and even death, I thought it seemed so farfetched. What's worth keeping in mind is that it doesn't take much to cause heart issues, while an overload can actually kill you.

I like black licorice, especially gourmet, but only a few pieces on rare occasions. So, if you're like me, the chances of adhering to heart issues or even dying are out of the question, unlike a 54-year-old construction worker in Massachusetts who died back in September 2020.

This man ate a bag-and-a-half of black licorice every single day for a few weeks and according to AP News, just a small amount of licorice, black jelly beans, black gumballs, and even black licorice teas and alcohol in one sitting increases your blood pressure.

This effect has to do with the licorice root extract.

Apparently, it can cause dangerously low potassium and electrolyte imbalances. As a matter of fact, just eating as little as two ounces of black licorice a day for two weeks can cause heart rhythm problems, especially if you're over 40 years old, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Two ounces is eating just four Twizzlers' vines. That's not a lot if you're a black licorice lover who enjoys a few each day, so as always, moderation is key.

