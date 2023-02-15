Mysterious Black Ring Floating Over Disneyland Goes Viral on Reddit

Footage showing a "disturbing" black ring hovering over Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., has gone viral on Reddit.

Posted on Reddit, the video shows a strange black ring floating above Main Street, U.S.A., in the Disneyland theme park.

Off camera, someone can be heard analyzing the unusual phenomenon, while another voice describes the scene as "disturbing."

Watch below:

In the comments section on Reddit, some viewers claim the ring was caused by aliens.

"Aliens really out here trying to cover their tracks. Just admit we caught you opening up a portal," one user wrote, calling it "a glitch in the matrix."

"Voldemort is back," another commented, referencing the Harry Potter villain.

Unlike the spy balloons and recent UFO sightings, the mysterious floating object looks more like a giant smoke ring suspended in the night sky.

One Reddit user even suggested it was "a smoke ring from pyrotechnics."

Another user, who claims they work at Disneyland, explained the smoke ring is the result of the fireworks display from the World of Color show at the California Adventure theme park located next door.

"I know this because I work there. I used to LMFAO at people freaking out over this," they wrote.

It's unclear when the newly viral footage was recorded. However, this isn't the first time a similar black ring has been spotted over Disneyland.

In 2016, video footage shared on YouTube revealed a similar mysterious formation hovering over the crowds at Disneyland.

According to NBC News, the bizarre black ring is indeed the aftermath of pyrotechnics, so no need to put your tinfoil hats on just yet.

Regardless, it sure it a creepy sight to see — especially in the Happiest Place on Earth!