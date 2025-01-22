‘Bling Empire’ Star Lynn Ban Dead at 52 After Skiing Accident

Lynn Ban, a jewelry designer and cast member of Netflix's Bling Empire: New York, has died at age 52 after a skiing accident and brain surgery.

"My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her," Ban's son, Sebastian, posted via her Instagram account on Wednesday (Jan. 22).

"Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all," he continued.

"She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process," he added.

Ban revealed on Dec. 30 that she underwent an emergency craniotomy after a skiing accident in Aspen while on a family vacation.

"At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted," she revealed on Instagram.

Ban was accompanied to the hospital by her husband, Jett Kain, where "they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital."

"Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side," she said.

"She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our Entire family throughout her whole life," Ban's son continued in his caption on Instagram.

"Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be. As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me 'I love you more than life itself' mum," he concluded.

Ban appeared on Bling Empire: New York in 2023.

Her jewelry designs have been worn by celebrities like Rihanna, Beyoncé and more, per Variety.