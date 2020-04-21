Blue Ivy Adorably Schools the Internet About the Benefits of Washing Your Hands

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Blue Ivy's hand washing video, The Batman's delay and more, below!

Beyonce's Daughter Shares the Benefits of Washing Your Hands

Bey and Jay's daughter wants to make sure you know how good hygiene practices can keep us all safer from the coronavirus! In an Instagram video, Blue Ivy performs a demonstration to show how soap can repel dirt and bacteria. "Since we're stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment that you can do at home, too. This is why it's important to wash your hands," Blue says in the clip. Watch below:

First Hand Sanitizer and Toilet Paper — Now, Pizza?

Amid all the chaos and panic buying at stores, one product that wouldn't necessarily be considered an essential good has been disappearing off shelves: frozen pizza. The food product has been flying off the shelves, causing shortages, with some big name brands even reporting sales increases up to 190%! (via AdWeek)

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Put Feud Aside for All-In Challenge

Two stars battling it out on social media and in the press is surely going to attract some attention! Reynolds and Jackman's feud was forgotten for a few days, though, when the two decided to place their differences aside for a good cause. Publicly announcing their cease-fire, the two have offered to help kids sell lemonade for their All-In Challenge. (via Just Jared)

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Release Delayed Due to COVID-19

The DC film will join many other movies that have been delayed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of coming out June 25, 2021, the movie is now planned to be released October 1, 2021. (via ScreenCrush)

'Bachelor' Contestants Make TikTok of 'Women Who Are Too Good for Peter'

Peter Weber's ex-girlfriend Madison Prewett put together a little number on TikTok featuring past Bachelor contestants. The women created a TikTok video of them getting their glam on. (via Just Jared)