Pop Artist Borns ‘Angered’ Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Read His Statement

Pop artist and musician Børns (real name Garrett Clark Borns) has responded to the sexual misconduct allegations made against him that have been circulating on social media this month.

In a curt statement shared on his Instagram account Tuesday (September 25), the singer wrote, "All of the relationships I have had were legal and consensual."

He also referred to the allegations as "disturbing and false."

"They ended abruptly and that obviously caused hurt feelings, but for anyone to suggest anything beyond that is irresponsible," he continued.

Read Børns' statement, below.

Last week, a number of women came forward on Twitter accusing Børns of various sexual misconducts.

One woman named Lyss, who claimed she met the singer at a music festival when she was a 16-year-old fan two years ago, accused Børns of "grooming" her until she turned 18, calling him "aggressive and controlling" throughout their relationship.

Another woman, named Mathilda, alleged that the artist asked her for nude photos online, and that he flew her out to Germany to have sex.

"I did not like the way he wanted to have sex [with] me. Made me scream for daddy’s c--- etc etc. Very uncomfortable," she wrote in a statement.