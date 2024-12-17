‘Insecure’ Woman Confused Boyfriend Insists on Bringing Female Friend as Plus One to Company Holiday Party

A woman is conflicted after her boyfriend of four months told her he would be bringing a female friend as his plus one to their company holiday party.

"His excessive amount of female friends, some I am aware of, some he says I don't know about as of now because they just haven't come up, has been the only issue in our relationship. I feel that a man in a committed relationship should not have excessive female friends that he text, FaceTime's, chills with one on one," the girlfriend wrote on Reddit.

He told her that he should be allowed to be friends with "anyone he wants."

"I am not saying he can't. I am just saying it's something that bothers me and it can leave room for mistakes to happen or feelings to evolve on either side. We work together and are having our work Christmas party and both are given the option to bring a plus one. He says that it would be OK if he brings a female friend as his plus one," the frustrated woman continued.

She feels that him bringing another woman to the holiday party is "disrespectful and inappropriate."

After expressing her concern, he told her that she is "too worried about what other people think," and is being "insecure and childish."

"Once it was all said and done I asked him if he could just give me a heads up as to whether he planned to bring a female friend, and he said 'why do I have to tell you? Why do you care? It shouldn't matter who I bring, I am able to bring a plus one," she concluded her post.

In the comments, Redditors gave the woman some tough love, urging her to end the relationship.

"He is not for you girl," one person wrote.

"It sounds like he is looking for a way out of your relationship. He doesn't want to do the heavy lifting so he's going to say and do things that are hurtful to you until you end it. This has nothing to do with you, this is about him. Give him exactly what he's looking for: dump him and get started finding someone who appreciates your fine a-s!" another person commented.

"Dump him. It’s not complicated. You’re just one in his roster of options. He’s not that into you. Quit the game," a third person chimed in.