Brad Pitt Reveals Bradley Cooper Helped Him Get Sober

Brad Pitt opened up about his sobriety in a very surprising way. While at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, he thanked Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober in his acceptance speech. (via TMZ)

Selena Gomez Quitting Instagram Again

Selena Gomez just released her new album Rare and now she's saying goodbye to social media. Earlier this week she revealed she plans to quit Instagram after her album drops.

"I got back on [Instagram] because I was releasing music, but I just told my best friend Courtney [Lopez] yesterday, I’m going to have to take it off my phone again soon," Gomez told The Wall Street Journal. (via PopCrush)

Twitter to Add New Features

Twitter is adding some new features to its platform, including control over who can reply to your tweets. (Tech Crunch)

Photoshop Fail

Here;s a life tip for you: If you're going to try and sell a lie to you boss, make sure it's not obviously Photoshopped. Can you spot what's wrong with this viral photo, below?

Madame Tussauds Makes Shady Move



Madame Tussauds has removed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figures from its London museum. This week the couple shocked the world by announcing they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family and plan on moving to Canada and becoming financially independent.

"From today Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set," Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, told E! News. "As two of our most popular and well-loved figures, they will, of course, remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them."

Beyonce Drops Visual For Upcoming Adidas x IVY PARK

Get your coins ready!

Kim Kardashian's Massive Walk-In Fridge

BRB, just crying because Kim's fridge is the size of our entire apartment.