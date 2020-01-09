Selena Gomez revealed she plans to quit Instagram after her album drops this week.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer, who's been very active on social media in the midst of promoting her second studio album, Rare, admitted she's leaving the platform once again as it was unhealthy for her.

"I got back on [Instagram] because I was releasing music, but I just told my best friend Courtney [Lopez] yesterday, I’m going to have to take it off my phone again soon," Gomez told The Wall Street Journal on January 8.

"They know I have an addictive personality, and it can be unhealthy," she added.

As most fans know, this isn't the first time the pop star has quit social media. In September 2018, she announced her decision to leave Instagram so she can live her life.

"Taking a social media break. Again,” she wrote at the time. "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember – negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi."

She later made her return on January 14, 2019.

Elsewhere in her WSJ interview, Gomez explained there's a reason she went through so much in the last couple of years — and now, she's stronger because of it.

“I feel like I was supposed to go through everything I’ve gone through,” she said. “I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally. My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time."