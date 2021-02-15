Brandy and Todrick Hall Team Up for Magically Nostalgic ‘Cinderella’ Medley

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out The Weeknd's new documentary, Brandy's Cinderella medley and more, below.

Todrick Hall Teams Up With Brandy

Available now to watch on Disney+, Todrick Hall hand Brandy teamed up to perform a medley of songs from the 1997 film, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. Watch below.

Americans Prioritize Their Cellphones Above All Else



According to a new survey from tech company Asurion, cellphones are the most important thing to Americans. Out of those surveyed, 75 percent said their phonevis irreplaceable as it contains information such as photos, passwords, documents, contacts and music. The second most important item to Americans is their car, followed by their refrigerator. (via PR News Wire)

Mom Launches Toy Company to Encourage Black Leadership

Tiffney Laing has launched a new company to encourage children to learn about Black history. The company, Bevy and Dave, helps parents and educators to teach beyond slavery and the Civil Rights Movement. It celebrates Black leaders including Carter G. Woodson, who is credited for creating Black History Month. (via ABC News)

Showtime Working on Documentary About The Weeknd’s Halftime Performance

Showtime is working on a 90-minute behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. The documentary is expected to air later this year. (via Just Jared)

To All the Boys... Heartthrob Officially Taken



The third To All the Boys... film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, is finally on Netflix, and it seems lead star Noah Centineo is officially taken. The actor is apparently dating Kylie Jenner’s bestie, Stassie Baby. (via Just Jared)