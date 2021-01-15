Would You Pay a Celebrity to Break Up with Your Partner for You?

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out information about Demi Lovato's new docuseries, Cardi B's new movie role and more, below.

Pay a Celebrity to Break Up with Your Partner

Cameo is a service that allows fans to pay their favorite celebrities for videos with positive messages such as happy birthdays or congratulations. In today's world of social distancing, however, people are now paying celebrities to break up with their significant others. If you are worried about how to end a relationship, just pay a celebrity! (via InsideHook)

Americans Have Big Plans After Vaccination

A new study found that 82 percent of people who plan to get the vaccine will celebrate afterwards. Many look forward to a nice dinner or vacation. 52 percent stated that they will wait a little after their vaccination while 30 percent said that they will immediately celebrate. (via PR Newswire)

Demi Lovato Talks Overdose n 'Dancing With the Devil'

Demi Lovato will share the last three years of her life and career in new YouTube docuseries, Dancing With the Devil. Lovato will open up about her near-fatal overdose. "It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world," the pop star revealed in a statement. (via Billboard)

Betty White Shares Wisdom Ahead of 99th Birthday

As Betty White prepares for her 99th birthday on Sunday, she shared some insight on how to stay positive. White said one thing that keeps her going is a sense of humor. "Don't take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself." (via People)

Cardi B To Star as Lead in New Movie



Cardi B has been cast in her first leading role in a movie. She will be playing the role of Amber, a small-time criminal who must find somewhere to hide after a heist goes wrong, in Paramount's new comedy, Assisted Living. (via Variety)

Post Malone Gifts Crocs to Hospital Workers

Post Malone and Crocs teamed up with the charity Musicians on Call to donate Crocs to hospital workers. Despite his custom Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II being sold out since its release last month, Malone donated 10,000 pairs to frontline workers. (via TMZ)

Katy Perry's Unexpected Poké-Collaboration

Katy Perry is collaboration with Pokémon for its 25th anniversary! See details below:

Chris Evans' Possible Return to Marvel

Chris Evans may be nearing a deal with Marvel to star in another movie as Captain America. This news comes as a shock since Evans has been public about being done with the role. (via Deadline)

Tom Holland's Serious New Movie Role



Tom Holland will be staring in a new film called Cherry. Holland will be playing the role of a young army veteran who becomes a bank robber after struggling with PTSD. (via Just Jared)