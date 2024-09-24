NFL Icon Brett Favre Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis

NFL legend Brett Favre has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The famed quarterback revealed his diagnosis during his testimony to Congress about his alleged misuse of taxpayer money Tuesday (Sept. 24).

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others, and I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” Favre revealed, according to NBC News.

“This is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor, running the company pleaded guilty to taking (public) money for his own use,” he added.

NBC News reports football players are at higher risk for Parkinson’s.

The highest risk is for “former football players who had longer playing history and higher level of competition."

According to Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time.

Symptoms include tremors, stiffness, difficulty with balance and coordination, slurred speech and more.

Favre was at Congress to appear before the House Ways and Means Committee for improper use of political connections to redirect funds to himself and more.

The former football player allegedly received money for speaking engagements he never made.

He was also accused of using money from his political connections to fund a new volleyball facility at his daughter's college in Mississippi.

NBC reports Favre has not been criminally charged in the case and will reportedly repay "some of the money."

Favre played 20 seasons in the NFL and became a Hall of Fame member in 2016.

During his career, he played 16 seasons for the Green Bay Packers from 1992 to 2007.