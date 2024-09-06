Bride and Groom Charged After Allegedly Running Over Groomsman at Wedding

A bride and groom turned their happy day into a day behind bars after they were charged with allegedly running over a groomsman.

According to ABC12, police shared that on Sept. 5 that 22-year-old James Shirah and 21-year-old Savanah Collier had been arraigned after they were suspects considered suspects in the death of 29-year-old Terry Lewis Taylor Jr.

The Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, spoke about the incident.

"I guess the wedding day was happy up until that point," Leyton told the outlet.

Leyton suggested that Taylor Jr. was involved in an argument that could have pertained to his girlfriend.

"Perhaps had roughed up his girlfriend, the groom intervened, and there was a dispute," Leyton said.

Additionally, authorities say that alcohol was involved.

In video obtained by ABC12, the footage allegedly shows Taylor Jr. walking in the road after the dispute happened. That's when a car comes speeding up and runs him over.

The fiancé of Taylor Jr. shared a message to the news station.

"He was a father, a husband, a brother, a friend. He did have a past, but he was loved by so many people and loved so many in return. The man he was when he died was the opposite of who he used to be," she shared.

Reports claim that after the incident occurred, the bride and the groom went into hiding. However, they eventually turned themselves in.

Shirah has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond. As for the bride, she was charged and arraigned for accessory after the fact of a felony.

The couple's court date is currently set for Sept. 12.