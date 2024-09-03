25-Year Friendship Ended After Bridesmaid Gets Overwhelmed by Bridezilla’s Expectations: ‘The Group Chat Was Active 24/7′

A woman on Reddit explained why she ended her long-term friendship over a bide's overwhelming demands.

"Myself and my friend are both mid-30s. We were close from Kindergarten through High School. She was always backwards and shy, a virgin well into her adulthood. I married a great guy in my early 20s and we now have 3 kids. After HS and into college we remained friends and saw each other monthly, sometimes weekly. She felt like apart of our family," the woman began.

"About 4 years ago we drifted apart. We would send the random checkup text or a meme on occasion. Next thing you know I am getting a random text from her last year saying she’s engaged with a photo of her ring. I didn’t even know she had a boyfriend, and yes we were in contact. She never mentioned it. No photos of him on socials either. Apparently I was the last of our friends to know and I really do not know why. She asked me to be in the wedding as a bridesmaid and I said yes. I show up for a wedding party dinner and she made some disparaging remarks about me in front of everyone. It was so not like her and everything felt weird. The wedding planning is a mess, nothing had a date and everything was awful. Her very controlling and loud cousin is now in charge of everything and demanding a lot from us - dedicated scrapbooks of nothing but the bride (one from all 9 bridesmaids), sending lists of things for us to buy for her, out of states trips… it’s out of hand," she continued.

The bride has criticized the bridesmaids for not giving enough of their time to her.

"This wedding planning has been going on for over a year, then 3 months ago the bride sent a big long group text to all the bridesmaids telling us we were not giving her enough of our time, weren’t asking her enough questions, etc etc. Oddly enough it’s literally all we had been doing. The group chat was active 24/7… so much so that it was annoying as h--l. The next day after she sent the text (7 months left until the wedding) I apologetically told her I was not able to give her anymore of my time due to my own life responsibilities (kids, health, job, etc) and that I would show up to every important thing but I can’t dedicate my entire existence to her wedding. I have a family and a job, I just CANT do anymore," she said.

"She hasn’t spoken to me since. I was as empathetic as I could be in my message, apologizing to her about how I couldn’t realistically give more than I already was. I tried explaining my current health issues (I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease recently) and my other responsibilities as a mom and business owner. Her response was 'I don’t really know what to say to that'. Her cousin immediately removed me from the wedding party group chat so it was very clear to me I was kicked out and no longer a bridesmaid. She hasn’t spoken to me since and then…," the woman added.

She revealed that she received an invite to the bridal shower, and she is conflicted about going.

"I got a Facebook event invite for her bridal shower yesterday. I laughed out loud and then I cried. I feel like a coward if I don’t go, but I also don’t want it to be awkward. I saw another bridesmaid last night and she was utterly shocked I was even invited to the bridal shower so that was a good indicator to me that I am probably some villain in their group chat now. I wish I could express the shock on her face when I said I was invited, it told me everything I needed to know but I am still struggling with what to do," the woman revealed.

"Should I go? Was I wrong? I can’t even express how conflicted I am over this. The wedding is in a few months and I do not want to go that either anymore. I feel like seeing me will ruin her day. I have a lot of guilt but my other friends are trying to assure me it is not my fault. If I don’t go to this wedding our friendship is 100% over and I don’t think it can be repaired," she concluded.

Users in the comments section supported the upset woman.

"I'd write her off just like she wrote you off. She just wants a gift. She expected you to stop your life for her dumb 1 day wedding," said one person.

"Absolutely do not go. Ghost the whole group and if you see them in public just smile and wave politely and move along," advised another.

"I would not go and would not think twice about the decision. Enjoy your life and wish her the best on her own journey," someone else chimed in.

"Don’t go. I know friends are very important but if she can’t understand how busy your life is with kids, jobs and illness she really doesn’t care about you," added a Reddit user.