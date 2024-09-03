Woman Refuses to Uninvite Boyfriend From Cousin’s Wedding : ‘My Mother Is Furious’

A woman is refusing to uninvite her boyfriend from her cousin's wedding, which is causing conflict in her family.

On Reddit, the woman explained her mom suggested she uninvite her boyfriend from her cousin's upcoming wedding.

"I have been with my boyfriend for 10 years. We’re not married yet because we’re saving for a bigger wedding. My cousin is getting married in March and can’t afford to invite +1s for everyone. The only partner invited is mine, since she and the groom know him and get along. This has led to tension among the other cousins because of limited seating and they rather invite people they are closest to," the woman began.

"The issue involves my sister and one of my uncles. My sister is married and has said she won’t attend if her husband isn’t invited. My uncle’s three children are invited, but not their partners. Both my sister and uncle have been complaining about the situation. They don’t yet know my boyfriend is invited and will find out on the wedding day," she continued.

That's when the woman's mother suggested she uninvite her boyfriend to avoid any other drama in the family.

"My mother suggested I uninvite my boyfriend to avoid further drama on the wedding day, but I refused because he’s very excited about attending, and most of all I genuinely don't understand why are they getting so offended??? My mother is furious right now and called me unreasonable ... Is this unreasonable? Isn't this people pleasing? What would you do? I’m open to suggestions. For clarity, my cousin hasn’t asked me to uninvite him and I think she might not be aware of the issues the +1s is causing," she concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off on the situation, with many of them taking the side of the woman and not her mom.

"Why is your mother interfering in your cousin's wedding arrangements.? If your cousin invited him as a friend of the groom, then it’s no one else’s business," one wrote.

"He was invited on his own merits by the bride and groom. Your mother and sister can go soak their heads to cool off because it’s not their call," another shared.

"Your mom is a busybody. She’s not in charge of the guest list for your cousin’s wedding. Don’t talk to your mom about it anymore. It’s none of her business. I do agree with others on here that not giving plus ones to married couples is bad manners. People shouldn’t have weddings if they can’t afford them," someone else suggested.