Bride Demands Friend Cover Tattoos for Wedding: ‘I’m Not Even a Bridesmaid!’

A woman on Reddit is refusing to cover her tattoos for her friend's upcoming wedding.

"I have been invited to my friend’s wedding as a guest. We aren’t very close and it is mostly a friend-of-a-friend situation. I see her a few times a year when our mutual friend has a get-together for her birthday or just to be sociable. When we do see each other, we get along quite well and usually spend most of the night together. So it wasn’t too much of a surprise when earlier this year I was invited to her wedding," she began.

"When opening the invite, I noticed that there was a color scheme to stick by, which is fine by me. I’ve bought a nice navy dress which I sent a picture of to the bride to ensure it was appropriate for the color scheme. She sent back a message saying that it was a perfect dress but asking if I could cover up my tattoos on my arms, either by makeup or sleeves, as they 'don’t match the aesthetic' of the wedding," she continued.

The woman noted her tattoos include quotes and flowers, nothing vulgar or offensive.

"I was extremely surprised by this request, especially since I wasn’t a bridesmaid or anything. I am not happy with covering myself up. Firstly, since I (and she) was happy with the sleeveless dress I had bought and secondly, I don’t have good enough makeup skills to fully cover up my tattoos and I don’t want to be worried about it smudging. I wouldn’t have been as annoyed as I am if she had told me before I had bought this $95 dress," the woman explained.

When she told the bride she didn't think covering her tattoos was necessary, "she messaged back saying that she wouldn’t be comfortable with my tattoos being out in front of her parents, and it’s not what she had in mind for her wedding."

The bride also told her that if she doesn't cover her arms, "she would be happier with me not coming."

Users in the comments section unanimously agreed the guest was right for refusing to go to the wedding.

"No one has the right to tell you to change your appearance to match some ridiculous 'aesthetic'. Ask her if she'd rather you come as you are or decline," one person wrote.

"Your tattoos sound beautiful. No one has any right to tell you to cover them up. They are a part of you. Don't go to her wedding if she's that shallow," another shared.

"Skip the wedding, she only seems to have invited you to bulk numbers. At least you've got a pretty dress now! Or if you haven't washed it you might be able to get a refund for it?" someone else suggested.

"Return the dress (unless you want to keep it for something else) and tell your ex-friend to jam it," another user quipped.