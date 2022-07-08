Bride Demands Unworn Wedding Dress From Sister Whose Fiance Died: He ‘Isn’t Coming Back’

Losing a loved one is a heartbreak that takes some people years to come to terms with. Oftentimes, the bereaved rely on those around them for comfort and understanding — but not everyone is sensitive to others' grief.

On Reddit, a woman whose fiancé died in a car accident just one month before their wedding revealed her frustration after her own sister — also set to marry soon — asked to walk down the aisle in the woman's unworn wedding dress.

After her fiancé's death in 2021, she moved back in with her parents to navigate her grief. Despite never wearing it, she held onto her bridal gown, as it holds sentimental value.

Things turned awkward when her sister, who is getting married later this year, asked if she could have the unworn dress in order to save money.

"She keeps ranting about her future in-laws expecting her to pay so much money for [a] venue, and invite many guests," the woman wrote via Reddit. "She and her fiancé can't afford much and last week she and my mom asked if she could have my wedding dress to wear at her wedding."

The woman was "shocked" by her sister's request but didn't want to overreact, so she "politely declined." However, her mom and sister were not satisfied with her answer.

"She and mom started talking about financial struggles and how I have the potential to help but I refuse to and being negative," the woman continued. "I explained to them how this dress has personal attachment and value after they said the wedding didn't happen anyway and I didn't get to make memories in it which was hard to hear."

The grieving woman noted an "argument ensued" after her sister slammed her as "selfish and unsupportive." Meanwhile, her mom took her sister's side.

"Mom still sided with her and said I was wrong and that this dress will only stay hanging in the closet if I don't 'do something' with it since my fiancé isn't coming back and 'I refuse' to move on even though it hasn't even been that long," she wrote. "Dad is on my side but I started feeling like maybe I'm not being helpful seeing my sister struggling and needing help. Mom said this might make or break our relationship for the years to come especially when I don't have many people around me after this loss."

In the comments section, users were furious with the woman's family, with many slamming the bride-to-be for asking to wear the dress in the first place.

"Jesus tap-dancing Christ. Entitled mother and sister there. I can’t say anything that won’t get me into trouble on here. So will just reiterate you are NTA [not the a--hole]. Stick with dad, let mommy dearest and sister deal with sis wedding dress problems without you. It has been less than a year. I can’t," one person wrote.

"I hope you have the dress somewhere they can't find it. They're being cruel and insensitive and I'd text them both. 'I just want to reiterate that I am not okay with [her] using my wedding dress, and I don't want either of you to ask me about it again. It doesn't matter if you understand how I'm grieving, you just need to respect my boundaries. Please don't bring this topic up again,'" someone else commented.