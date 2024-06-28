Bride Forbids Plus Ones at Wedding Due to Bridesmaid’s Boyfriend’s ‘Red Flags’

A woman has decided to not have any plus ones at her wedding, and the internet is divided over it.

The woman prefaces her story by sharing that she is getting married this summer and it is a small wedding.

"I'm getting married this summer, and it's going to be a rather small wedding. We've invited a lot of single friends (who all are in the same friend group) and a lot of friends who are in relationships. I'm running into a gray area of friends who have recently began dating someone. To be clear, if someone has been dating someone for awhile, we do not have an issue with them being a plus one," she said. in her Reddit post.

The woman said that one of her bridesmaids got a partner a month ago, however, this partner is giving off some "red flags."

"One of my bridesmaids recently started dating a partner about a month ago, (they met on Tinder). By the time the wedding comes around, if they are still together, they will have been dating for almost three months. Now, I love my friend, but she has not always dated the best partners. I have not met this partner, but I one thing that stuck out to me as a 'red flag' was that her partner is white and he uses Black emojis. He also plays as Black video game characters and names them very Black stereotypical names. I don't know really know anything more about his character, than this," she revealed.

The woman shares that they have friends and haven't met their plus ones and that they have said no to them as a result.

"We have had friends ask for plus ones of people who haven't met, and we have said no. I feel a tad guilty about this, because I want my friend to have fun (she will know other people there) but I also do not want to have to worry about this person and what they might say that could unintentionally offend people of color at the wedding," she shared.

"I told my friend no and told her the universal reasoning of we have decided no plus ones for folks we don't know/have a relationship with. Again, our wedding is small and we would like to keep it to people we know/have good relationships with," the woman concluded.

People in the comments section of the post were divided over her decision.

"If you want to make this choice, you must accept ALL the consequences...whatever they may be," one person advised.

"NTA. Your wedding, your rules! You're following your "rule" across all guests to keep costs down. That's fair. Everyone can understand the need to limit the # of guests," someone else said.

"Your day, your choice. But, you are a huge a--hole for making your opinion of the +1 a condition for invite," another Reddit user shared.

"We did exactly the same thing and none of our friends had a problem with it! People who had friends coming and were single or had partners we didn’t know well didn’t get plus ones. No one had a problem with it. Most of us didn’t have a lot of money and understood the cost of a wedding was ludicrous without extras in the mix," read another comment.