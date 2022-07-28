Bride Furious After Dismissive Bridesmaid Spills Red Wine on Her ‘Sentimental’ Bridal Gown Hours Before Wedding

On Reddit's popular AITA subforum, a devastated bride shared how a wine-spilling bridesmaid ruined her generations-old bridal gown just hours before her wedding ceremony.

The anonymous woman explained her wedding dress originally belonged to her late mother and held a lot of sentimental value.

While preparing for her special day, she explained the backstory of her dress to her wedding party and shared a strict "no food or drinks" rule.

"Because the dress was so important to me, I had a big plan to keep it safe from any damages," she wrote. "I would only wear the dress at the wedding itself, and I would switch to a more casual dress for the reception. I wouldn't eat or drink anything, and I would stay inside at all times."

The woman admitted she can be slightly messy, writing, "I promise I'm not usually this crazy about cleanliness, but this was my mom's dress, and the thought of it being damaged broke my heart."

The bride "also knew I wanted to wear it when I got married to have a piece of her with me. She adored this dress and always dreamed I would wear it."

"My bridesmaids knew very well about my particularities with the dress. I had a room above the venue where I was getting ready. My dress was hanging in a safe place in the room," she continued.

Determined to keep the dress in "pristine condition," the bride reminded the bridesmaids of her no food or drink rule and left the room to go check on the progress of her wedding plans.

Upon returning, she was horrified to discover one of her bridesmaids had spilled red wine down the bottom of her lace gown.

"They opened a bottle of Pinot Noir (my favorite) as a celebration. One of my bridesmaids ... wanted to get a closer look at my dress. She got really close to it, and somehow, her hand holding the wine glass slipped, and wine spilled all over the bottom of the dress," the heartbroken woman wrote, adding she began sobbing.

"I asked [the bridesmaid] what the hell she was doing holding red wine so close to my dress when she knew how careful I was being," she continued. The woman added the bridesmaid "dismissed" her and even clapped back, telling her it "wasn't such a big deal because I was planning to wear the dress, so it could have gotten damaged that way too."

The bridesmaid's response was a gut punch, and the woman responded by calling her "thoughtless and careless and stupid" before ultimately banning her from the wedding.

The bridesmaid left abruptly and the two former friends have had zero contact since the incident.

"I got married in the dress I had planned to wear for the reception, and I was heartbroken not to be wearing my mom's dress," the woman shared. "After the wedding, my bridesmaids joked that I was a bridezilla for kicking [the other bridesmaid] out after she made an 'honest mistake.'"

Now the bride is wondering if she overreacted, but Reddit users in the comments argued the woman reacted appropriately to the situation. Some even speculated the spill wasn't an accident.

"WHY would you wander around with a glass of wine next to a white wedding dress that had such extreme sentimental value?? Even if the dress wasn't sentimental...the fact that it's your wedding dress automatically makes it VIP, and the fact that [she] didn't seem sorry makes me feel like she deserved to be kicked out," one person commented.

"[Not the a--hole] at all. If I was [the bridesmaid], I would have been absolutely mortified and would have been apologizing profusely," another user shared.

"To say it 'could have been damaged from wearing it' is the lamest deflective excuse. I would have done the same thing you did," someone else commented.

"Honey, I think you need new friends. That was NOT an accident. [She] did it on purpose and the others covered for her," another wrote.