Bride Outraged After Learning Family Made Secret Bets on How Long Her Marriage Will Last

A woman on Reddit is outraged after learning her family secretly placed bets on how long her marriage will last.

She is now considering canceling her wedding ceremony entirely.

"My wedding is supposed to be at the end of this month, but I'm planning to cancel everything and have a courthouse wedding because my cousin told me my family were making bets on how long it would take my fiancé to realize he wasn't getting the 'good little wife' he was expecting and regret marrying me," the anonymous bride wrote via Reddit.

"When I confronted them, they said it was just a harmless joke and that I didn't have the personality to be a submissive housewife, which a man like my fiancé would obviously want," she continued.

While confronting them, the woman's sister-in-law "even made a joke about making sure my fiancé didn't realize it until after the wedding." She was already upset but the joke "made it ten times worse."

"I told everybody I was going to cancel the wedding," the bride-to-be added. "My family told me I couldn't do that because people would talk and my future in-laws wouldn't be happy about it, but I told them I didn't care, and they could tell everybody why I never had a wedding ceremony."

She explained: "My parents are telling me not to cancel the wedding as I would regret it in the long run, and it would be embarrassing for our family and me for it to be canceled now, but I'm not backing down."

In the comments section, many users sympathized with the furious bride and supported her decision, while others suggested she move forward with the wedding and disinvite her family.

"Instead of canceling the wedding, uninvite and ban your family from attending," one person commented.

"Your better option would be revoking your family's invitations to your wedding instead and cutting them off until they give you and your fiancé a genuine apology," another wrote.

"In this case, the best revenge is a life well-lived. The betting pool for my marriage happened literally at the reception. We've outlasted every bet as we're nearly at twenty years now," someone else shared.