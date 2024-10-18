Bride Refuses to Have Her Divorced Parents’ Partners at Her Wedding: ‘I Do Not Know Them’

On Reddit, a woman shred the reason why she does not want her divorced parents' partners at her wedding.

"My fiance and I are having a small, courthouse wedding ceremony in December. My plan was to invite my mother, my father, my brother, my fiancés parents, and fiancés two kids," the woman began.

However, she shared that she wanted just immediate family at her wedding.

"My mother asked if she had a plus one and I informed her, no, I only wanted my immediate family there for the 15 minute ceremony and possibly a meal afterwards if they were free, but no pressure," she said.

The bride shared that she does not have anything against her parents' partners, but that she just does not know them.

"My parents divorced many years ago and both have been in their current relationships for less than a year. I have no specific issue with either of their partners, but I do not know them, I’ve met my mom’s boyfriend twice. And I don’t trust my mother to act like a mature adult with my dad’s girlfriend around," the woman shared.

Her mother did not agree with the decision to not have her partner at the wedding.

"I genuinely thought she would be understanding of my request, but she has flown off the handles and doesn’t even want to speak to me about it. I received a call from her dad (my grandpa) who I’m very close with. He says I should be the bigger person and invite both my parents partners. He is not the type to baby my mom, so he has me questioning my thought process," she concluded.

Users in the comments section of the post sounded off them agreeing that the bride was not wrong.

"It’s your wedding, and it makes sense to want a small, intimate ceremony with only the closest people there. Weddings are already emotional enough without extra stress from blending new dynamics. Your mom's reaction feels like it’s more about her than you. Maybe having a calm conversation with her could help ease her worries, but you’re well within your right to set boundaries for your big day," said one person.

"Your wedding you gave who you want there. Tell everyone to back off," added another.

"Go scorched earth and elope. Invite them to dinner after," advised another.

"I don't know if you have a way to possibly set up a conversation for the both of you to have about this. Boundaries have been set and she's acting like a toddler, she needs to understand how ridiculous she's being," chimed in someone else.