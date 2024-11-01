Bride’s Wish for Simple Courthouse Wedding Sparks Family Conflict

A 31-year-old female on Reddit has shared how her decision to have a wedding at a courthouse has caused family drama.

The woman begins her post by saying that she never wanted to spend thousands on a big party, however, the way she and her fiancé grew up was very different leading to conflicts.

"Now to my problem I don't have the best view on marriage, and I have always been careful with money so I don't see why we can't just go to the courthouse then have a family barbeque to celebrate. At first Matt was on my side saying we could use that money to buy a house or go on a honeymoon and everything was fine," the woman explained.

Matt's mom has pushed the couple to have a church wedding and the woman's mom has also joined in and wanting the couple to have a traditional wedding.

"Then we started telling everyone the plan and now everyone has an opinion and none of them are what I want. Matts mom who well call Debra wants her son to have a church wedding with their pastor like her eldest son did. I'm religious but not to the point of wanting a church wedding. My mom we can call DeeDee wants me to have a wedding because she didn't have one," she shared.

"Now her and Debra have started planning a wedding and have convinced Matt that this is a once in a lifetime opportunity now they all have been bombarding me to change my mind. I'm not even planning a wedding, and this is stressing me out to the point I might not want to get married. So AITAH for wanting to just get married without all the fuss?" the woman concludes.

READ MORE: Groom's Mom Tries to 'Sabotage' Wedding, Gets Kicked Out

Users in the comments section of the post shared their thought on the situation with them agreeing the woman was not wrong.

"NTA. You just want to be married. A wedding ceremony is still a special moment, regardless of where it happens," said one person.

"Please postpone any wedding plans and get your future husband on the same page with you if possible. You should be his number one concern. Not MIL, not Mom. If he places them first, this is not going to be a healthy marriage," advised someone else.

"While Matt should also have a say in the wedding, since you both would be getting married, it sounds like he’s teamed up with your mom and future MIL to steamroll you, and that’s not a great sign," revealed another.

"My wife and I did exactly what you are wanting. There's no reason to blow thousands just to stroke people's egos. Just be firm that y'all already decided on courthouse and BBQ. They will get over it," a Reddit user commented.