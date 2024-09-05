Bride’s Sister Tells Her She Has ‘No Right’ to Wear White Wedding Dress: ‘She’s No Virgin!’

On Reddit, a woman explained why her sister told her she has no right to wear white at a wedding.

"My fiancée and I are getting married in late October of this year. My sister Julie recently got engaged to her fiancé and they haven’t set an exact date but plan to marry in the summer of 2025," she began.

"I found my dress a while ago but needed alterations and had my final fitting earlier this week. My sister decided to set up an appointment to look at wedding dresses at that bridal store for a slot after my fitting since our close friends and family would already be there. Which was fine with me. I had my dress so it wasn’t like there was a spotlight to steal (as people have suggested)," the woman continued.

The bride shared she plans to wear a black wedding dress, as she is not having a traditional wedding.

"My fiancée and I are having an alternative Halloween wedding and I am wearing a black dress. I am not religious (anymore) and thus we aren’t worried sticking to the normal wedding traditions (obviously since this is a lesbian wedding lol)," she explained.

When her fitting was over, the woman's sister quipped that she "certainly doesn’t have to worry about wearing a white dress" because "it’s not like purity matters much to her anymore."

"To make it clear my family is religious but pretty casually and are accepting of my marriage. However, my sister got REALLY into the traditionalism trend recently and has made it her entire personality. There was no playfulness in her tone or face. She meant it and she wanted to be mean," the bride-to-be wrote.

"My family laughed and I said that 'she had absolutely no right to wear a white wedding dress with that attitude.' That if she was so concerned with purity she sure had a funny way of showing it. I love her and would never call her a w---e but she’s no virgin," she recalled.

The bride's sister got upset, started crying and accused her of "ruining her special moment and taking it too far," she concluded.

Users in the comments section were divided over the situation.

"Judgey Judith," one person wrote, accusing the Reddit user who posted the story of being too critical.

"If you can't handle the heat, stay out of the kitchen... but I suppose as a trad, she should be in the kitchen," someone else commented.

Someone else, however, accused the whole story of simply being "fake," while another called it "rage bait."