Bridesmaid Quits Childhood Best Friend’s Wedding After Bride Demands She Gain Weight

A woman took to Reddit explaining she was forced to back out of her childhood best friend's bridal party after the bride-to-be demanded she gain weight before the wedding — despite her having struggled for years with an eating disorder.

The woman noted that although she turned her former eating disorder into something that "empowers" her, she was hurt by her friend's request.

"I have a childhood friend named Natalie. She's getting married soon and she's picked me to be one of her bridesmaids. I agreed because I felt honored to be included as I've never been a bridesmaid before," the woman wrote via Reddit. "The issues started arising after she kept making strange requests and I went along with them. Then, she brought up my weight (or lack thereof) and asked if I could gain weight before the wedding."

The Reddit user continued: "For context, I'm underweight due to an eating disorder. I have struggled with body image and stuff, and now I've come to terms with how I look and have turned this negative thing into something that empowers me to live my life how I want."

The woman told her friend that she wouldn't gain weight before the wedding, but the bride-to-be begged her to rethink the decision.

"She went on to rant about how odd it'll be for me to 'look like that' and insisted I consider it," she shared. "I was willing to let this go if she dropped it but she doubled down and sent me a 'diet' to get me to gain weight. This triggered me as I've been forced before to eat more/less [in the past] and I didn't feel comfortable [with it]. I returned the list and said no. She got upset and said I need to do this or won't be a bridesmaid anymore."

Determined to put her health first, the woman dropped out of the bridal party.

"I said 'fine, I'm no longer a bridesmaid then.' She went nuts begging and pleading and sending her family to tell me to do what she says. [They say I should] go with the flow because she has no one else to replace me and that 'she picked me for a reason,'" the woman continued. "I'm feeling under pressure and feel guilty for her to be in this position. I asked my boyfriend and he said 'of course she picked you for a reason, and that's because you have a hard time saying no.'"

Reddit users were outraged by the bride-to-be's demand, suggesting the woman not be friends with her anymore.

"Not only should you drop out as a bridesmaid, you should drop out of her life. This person is not your friend. They care more about having the 'perfect' looking day than about your well-being," one person wrote.

"You're not comfortable with the bride's request, and the decent thing she should do would be to drop the subject. Instead, she turned into a certified bridezilla. Stick to your no and take care of your health," another comments.