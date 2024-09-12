Britney Spears Reacts to Sabrina Carpenter’s VMAs Performance: ‘I Forget I’m Famous Sometimes’

Britney Spears may have taken a step back from the limelight, but that has not stopped her from tuning into the pop culture zeitgeist.

Taking to her Instagram on Sept. 12, the "Hold It Against Me" songstress shared her thoughts on Sabrina Carpenter's viral MTV Video Music Awards performance from the night before.

"I didn't watch the VMAs, but I did see stuff on my phone from YouTube of Sabrina Carpenter," Spears began.

"Why is she kissing an alien on stage? I adore her, I love her to death. I didn't understand that part," she continued.

"Why didn't she kiss a girl? Like that was weird. But I also thought the whole thing was kind of weird all together," Spears added.

"This Sabrina girl mentioned my name on the red carpet and I thought that was kind of cool. I forget I'm famous sometimes," she concluded.

Spears' reaction comes after the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards had many moments that were dedicated to the pop star.

The night began when Tate McRae paid homage to Spears with her lacy black look that looked similar to Spears' 2001 VMAs red carpet dress.

Influencer and budding pop star Addison Rae also gushed about Spears at the award show, where she called Spears an "icon."

Then, there was host Megan Thee Stallion who wore a costume that paid homage to Spears' iconic "I'm a Slave 4 U" ensemble. It was even complete with a live snake around her arms.

However, Carpenter honored Spears when she included Spears' "Oops!... I Did It Again" monologue at the beginning of her performance.