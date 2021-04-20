TikTok Star Bryce Hall Sued for Alleged Racially Motivated Assault

Bryce Hall is reportedly being sued for a fight at a restaurant where he allegedly used racist slurs and refused to stop vaping.

In a video released in October 2020 by TMZ, Hall is shown in an altercation at Cinco, a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles. In the footage, Hall and his group of friends can be seen involved in an ugly brawl, banging into other tables in an outdoor dining area. In the clip, Hall is spotted laughing and walking away after the fight.

The restaurant's co-owner, Hernan Fernando, says he suffered "a broken hand, a bruised face, pain from being punched in the ribs, and neck and back injuries" and claims that Hall referred to him as slurs, including "wetback," and "the Mexican."

According to court documents obtained by People, Fernando is suing Hall for battery; assault; intentional infliction of emotional distress; and engaging in acts of violence motivated by race, national origin, citizenship, immigration status and primary language.

Fernando says employees asked Hall and his friends to stop vaping at their table, and when they refused, staff cut them off and asked them to leave. Hall allegedly blew smoke into Fernando's face, "posing an unconscionable COVID-19 threat during a worldwide airborne pandemic." Fernando then tried to usher him out, when one of Hall's friends "went berserk," and the pair "began physically attacking and punching Mr. Fernando," according to the documents.

In a statement obtained by the publication, Fernando's attorney claims, "After being violently attacked and racially demeaned in his own business, Bryce Hall went to the press to further insult Hernan Fernando. Hernan sought no attention, but instead cooperated with authorities in the criminal investigation against Mr. Hall – an investigation that we anticipate will result in criminal prosecution. The filing of this civil lawsuit gives Hernan his voice. We're hopeful a jury will see what Mr. Hall didn't: that Hernan is a human being worthy of dignity."

Hall has not yet commented on the news of the lawsuit.