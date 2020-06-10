BTS Fan John Cena Matches Group’s $1 Million Black Lives Matter Donation

John Cena has matched BTS' donation of $1 million to Black Lives Matter.

On Monday (June 8), the WEE superstar and self-proclaimed BTS fan tweeted that he would be matching the group's donation to the Black Lives Matter organization.

"Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M," he wrote.

The Fast & The Furious 9 actor also wrote about his admiration for BTS after the group shared their support for racial injustice.

"One of the many reasons I respect @BTS_twt and #ARMY #ARMYMatch1M #ArmyMatchedForBLM thank you #BTS and #BTSARMY," Cena added.

The Match $1 Million initiative was created by BTS' fan group ARMY, who in less than 24 hours, raised over $1 million to match the group's donation to the cause.

According to TMZ, Cena is believed to have recently donated $40,000 to the GoFundMe for the family of WWE superstar Shad Gaspard. Gaspard was found dead after going missing in Venice Beach last month.

