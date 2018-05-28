BTS has become the first K-pop act in history to top the Billboard 200 chart.

On Sunday (May 27), Billboard confirmed BTS' newest album, Love Yourself: Tear, had reached a major breakthrough when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week. It is the first time a K-pop release has ever earned such an accomplishment.

According to Nielsen Music, Love Yourself: Tear, which dropped to universal acclaim on May 18 via BigHit Entertainment, sold 135,000 units in the United States within its first week, including 100,000 traditional album sales.

The Korean septet's historical chart feat, which will be posted in the June 2-dated chart on Wednesday (May 30), makes it only the second time a record of the K-pop sort has held a top 10 spot — BTS' Love Yourself: Her also earned that honor back in October 2017 when it premiered and peaked at No. 7.

In reaction to the massive accomplishment, bandmates Jin and J-Hope took to Twitter to thank their A.R.M.Y.

This latest honor follows an onslaught of other victories for the boy band since their inception in 2013.

Back in February, the group sold the most copies of a single album in Gaon chart history with Love Yourself: Her and the music video for their track "Fake Love" had the biggest YouTube debut of 2018.

Needless to say, BTS have certainly lived up to their rep as K-pop's biggest phenoms to date.