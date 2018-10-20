BTS’ RM Announces Second Solo Mixtape

Good news, BTS ARMY!

BTS's RM, born Kim Nam-joon, promised back in March that there'd be another mixtape coming soon, sharing a 25-second clip of a brand new song. The mixtape is finally coming out!

The South Korean rapper made the official announcement of his self-titled mixtape's follow-up on Twitter, with a handwritten tracklist. The mixtape, mono, features seven new songs, with a few collaborations with other artists, including South Korean indie rock band Nell and English electronic music duo HONNE.

RM hasn't shared any other details except the release date: October 23.

No confirmation yet on which song off the tracklist is the one RM shared a preview of, but many fans are suspecting it's either "Moonchild" or "Bad Bye." But the great thing is that with the release date coming in just a few days, we'll find out in no time.

Back in 2015, RM was the first out of the BTS members to release a mixtape, with Suga and J-Hope releasing their own later on. Three years feels like a long time to release a second one, but this mixtape comes at a perfect time now that BTS' fanbase keeps growing stronger since the massive success of their third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear.