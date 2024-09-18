Can Anyone Be Buried at Sea?

It's been around since the Vikings, where being buried in the ocean was all about honoring those seafarers who passed away after spending their life at sea and it continues today.

Most of us have seen this time-honored tradition in the movies and on television shows involving military personnel.

According to Military.com, sailors and United States Marines are very often buried at sea in a beautiful, somber ceremony aboard a military ship bestowing a great honor for them while non-military family members and friends can watch from a civilian ship nearby. Family members can also choose to have the entire service on a civilian vessel if they prefer to be right there.

So is this time-honored tradition only for members of the military?

If it's literally on a military vessel, yes, however anyone can be buried at sea. There are various ways you can do this according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, as long as you follow a few rules and regulations.

daughter scatter petal of flower on the sea in her father pass away ceremony

The Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act will give you the permit you need, then you can organize your the funeral you want to bury your loved one's body in the ocean. You can even do this with cremated remains in a biodegradable urn if you prefer not to scatter their ashes freely.

According to the Join Cake website, private companies and funeral homes can arrange these funeral ceremonies on the ocean if you want. Burials at sea happen to be green making them one of many environmentally friendly options.

The United States Coast Guard also has a burial at sea program for civilians as well as members of the military.

This goes for pets, too.

