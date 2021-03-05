The CDC Updated Its Zombie Preparedness Section

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the CDC's zombie apocalypse preparedness plans, Lola Bunny's redesign and more, below.

CDC Updates Its Zombie Preparedness Section

The CDC recently updated its website's “Zombie Preparedness” section. The section's main goal is to advise people on how to prepare for any type of emergency or natural disaster, but the tongue-in-cheek zombie apocalypse campaign has proven effective for getting people to read the entire article. (via TMZ)

Cheeto Dust Links Woman to Crime

A woman in Tulsa, Oklahoma tried to break through a window but escaped when she realized people were home. When the cops came, they noticed that an empty bag of Cheetos and a water bottle were left behind. When police found the woman, Sharon Carr, she had Cheeto residue in her teeth. She was arrested for first-degree burglary. (via KTLU)

No One Knows When to End a Conversation at a Party

Apparently, we're all really bad at ending conversations and most of us have no clue how or when to stop talking. According to a study conducted by Harvard University, researchers found that only 2 percent of conversations end when both people want them to. They also found that only 30 percent of conversations end when one person wants them to. (via Scientific American)

Space Jam Sequel Introduces De-Sexualized Lola Bunny

Space Jam: A New Legacy will introduce some changes to the character of Lola Bunny. Director Malcom D. Lee says that he was uncomfortable with the over-sexualized character in the 1996 original film, explaining, "This is 2021. It's important to reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters." (via TMZ)

The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Apologizes for Remarks Regarding Racism

Chris Harrison apologized on Good Morning America for offending Rachel Lindsay and the entire Black community. He also shared that he hopes to eventually come back as the host of the show following backlash after he defended Rachel Kirkconnell, a contestant on the current season, who attended an Antebellum South-themed party in 2018. (via TMZ)