15 Celebrities Who Had Super Weird First Jobs

Face it: Most of us have had to endure some jobs that we didn't necessarily love in order to get that first paycheck. First jobs are usually just a stepping stone to get somewhere better, or so you can have some extra cash. But for some reason, hearing about celebrities' first jobs is always kind of weird, probably because it's hard to imagine them pre-fame. (Just try to imagine Chris Evans serving you fries in a restaurant, or Jennifer Lawrence running the cash register at Target!)