Celebrities React to The Death of Barbara Walters

Celebrities are sharing their reactions, condolences and fondest memories of Barbara Walters.

On Friday (Dec. 30), the iconic talk show host and reporter "passed away peacefully" at her home surrounded by her family. She was 93.

Walters was a trailblazer news anchor that was known for her straightforward questioning style. She became the first female anchor on an evening news program in 1976 when she joined ABC News.

She later hosted 20/20 before creating and co-hosting The View. Over the span of her career, she was honored with 12 Emmys. During her time on air, she interviewed entertainers, politicians, actors, religious leaders, among other influential people. She even interviewed every United States president from the Nixons to Trumps.

Her former The View co-host Rosie O'Donnell recalled memories of her attending Broadway shows with Walters.

Actor and musician Corey Feldman recalled how he grew up watching her as a child. "Dreaming of one day showing her that I could be important enough to be interviewed by #Barbara Walters," he tweeted. "She became the first to give my story a platform, even if she was not ready. May God keep her soul."

Comedian Dane Cook recalled the time he was featured on The View with her. "She had a great mischievous laugh when I was getting her going on the show. Thank you, Barbara," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Milano thanked her for "helping me find my voice." Meghan McCain gave a tribute to the household name with Walters' "hard-hitting questions" and "welcoming demeanor."

"#BarbaraWalters was a trailblazer. She was a mentor to me as well as a friend," Maria Shriver wrote. "So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well. She worked so hard & helped a lot of younger women such as myself. Thank you, Barbara, for everything. You paved the way for all of us. You truly did. #RIP"

Journalist Dan Rather noted that "the world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity." He added that she "outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors" and that she "left the world the better for it."

See the celebrity social media reactions, below.