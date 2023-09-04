Tributes are pouring in for Smash Mouth co-founder Steve Harwell after his tragic passing.

On Monday (Sept. 4), it was announced that the former lead singer passed away due to liver failure. His manager shared that he was in hospice care during his final days, surrounded by his friends and family. He was 56. Harwell will be cremated in Boise, Idaho and be buried in San Jose, Calif.

Current Smash Mouth lead singer, Zach Goode, who took over for Harwell after he retired from the band two years ago, posted a statement via a series of tweets.

"Today, my heart goes out to Steve’s family and friends. Although we never met personally, I have an enormous amount of respect for what he accomplished and the legacy that he left behind. Steve was a legend," he began. "Smash Mouth songs have been the soundtrack to so many people’s lives and I’m honored to care for them in my own little way, even if only for a while. I love singing these songs every night and carrying on the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll in front of the best fans in the world."

He added that he will continue to try in his own way to "honor what Steve and the band have created. These songs deserve to live on and be heard. Thank you all for your continued support and may Steve find the rest he deserves. I thank you for listening."

Comedian Bert Kreischer shared a selfie with Harwell on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote about their chance encounter that left a mark on him. "11 years ago I met Steve Harwell, there was a fire alarm and we were staying at the same hotel, we talked outside while we waited, ended up at the bar, crashed a wedding, and that night I joined Instagram. This photo was my first post on Instagram- goddamn we had a fun night that night!!!"

Fans also took to social media to share their favorite memories, performances and music from Harwell. Numerous Shrek memes, based on their smash hit, "All Star," were posted.

See more tributes to the late Steve Harwell, below.