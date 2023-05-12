Charli XCX shaded fellow British pop star Marina (formerly Marina and the Diamonds) in a video posted on TikTok.

The TikTok video sees the "Good Ones" singer trying out the filter that shows a user who "you were written by," i.e. who inspires you.

When Marina pops up, Charli smirks and rolls her eyes.

"Girl..." she shadily captioned the clip. Watch below:

The pop peers, who rose to fame during the MySpace era in the late 2000s, were once widely considered friends.

Both women have made a lasting impact on indie-pop and also share similar fanbases. They even collaborated on a track together called "Just Desserts" in 2013. The two pop stars toured together the same year as well.

Listen to Marina and the Diamonds & Charli XCX's "Just Desserts":

However, a feud erupted in 2016 when Marina seemingly accused Charli of copying her colorful aesthetic for a photo shoot.

When Charli posted a vibrant, tropical-inspired photo for a perfume brand on her Instagram, Marina commented, "That FROOT looks familiar," referencing her 2015 album Froot, which featured a similar bright, fruit-inspired theme.

According to Spin, Marina also sub-tweeted Charli on Twitter, writing, "Imagery is artistic property. Please respect your fellow artists."

Catching wind of Marina's criticism, Charli refuted the claims that she had copied the other pop artist.

"You know what, sometimes you do a photo shoot standing in front of a plant, sometimes you do a photo shoot in black and white, sometimes you wear purple eye shadow. Sometimes you shoot with the same photographer a fellow artist has shot with. That’s just how things happen in the industry I work in," Charli began in an Instagram post.

Charli explained the photo fans were "making noise about online" was to promote a tropical summer fragrance, hence the theme and creative direction that was approved by the "client."

She also denied having seen Marina's artwork and wrote that "it was not an inspiration for this photo shoot or the campaign as a whole."

"I’ve seen it now, and yeah unfortunately it looks similar. It was shot by the same, incredibly talented photographer, and it’s a shame for both myself and Marina that this has happened. I’m not here to replicate or 'steal' art or things that have already been done. What’s the point in that? I’m here to do my own thing and create my own art," Charli added.