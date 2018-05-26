Earlier this month, Rita Ora enlisted the help of Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Cardi B for her new song "Girls." What was meant to be an empowering anthem for women was quickly met with backlash from the LGBTQ community, who said the song was doing more harm than good.

Now, Charli XCX is responding to the backlash and saying she would like to learn from the experience. Speaking with Rolling Stone, the singer called the conversation and dialogue around the song very important. "I try so hard to be as involved with the LGBTQ community as possible. Without that community, my career would not really be anything," she said.

Charli says she read the statements from Kehlani, Haley Kiyoko and Katie Gavin following the song's release and admits she could relate to the conversation but adds that her intention was never to hurt anyone. "None of the artists on this song would ever want to upset or hurt anyone," she continued.

The singer also reveals that Ora wanted to take her time responding to the controversy, but did meet face-to-face with LGBTQ artists such as Gavin, ALMA and King Princess. As for Charli, she says she wants to continue to learn from the situation.

"I think that's something we can all do: we can all learn from this conversation," she continued. "It would be great to continue this dialogue in a positive way—not in an attacking way—so that people can learn about people's feelings, about people's sexualities and viewpoints. We can learn to not judge people before we get all the information. We can learn how certain words might make certain communities sad or upset."

Since the release of the song, Cardi B, Rexha and Ora have all released statements apologizing for the harmful nature of the lyrics but maintaining that it was never their intentions to cause harm.

