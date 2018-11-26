Chris Brown Got Caught Commenting on Sexy Photos of Rihanna

Chris Brown was caught creeping in Rihanna's Instagram comments recently, and neither fans nor Rihanna are amused.

The "Loyal" singer posted a "flushed face emoji" under one or more of Rihanna's recent sexy snapshots, which showed her on a bed in black and red panties and black stockings to promote her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. His comments have since been buried beneath a barrage of posts from fans of the musician-turned-makeup-mogul.

"STAY AWAY FROM HER," One Instagram user commented.

Another said, "Dude you f---ed up real bad with her."

"Lmaooooo somebody get the raid," a third comment read.

After Brown's, Rihanna took to Instagram stories to deliver her response – or so it appeared. The 30-year-old posted about "moving forward." She also shared a verse from the Bible that carried a poignant message.

"There may be times when it seems that you cannot go forward, but at least you do not have to go backward," the post read. "You may not know how to forge ahead, but you can stand firmly on what you know of God."

"Instead of passively yielding to the enemy, you can say 'This is the ground I have gained, and I'm not giving it up, devil. You are not driving me back into the hole that God pulled me out of. I am going to stand strong in the power of God until he delivers me.'"

Brown and Rihanna have had little to do with one another since he was convicted of assaulting her back in 2009. It appeared Rihanna decided to forgive her ex, and even forged a friendship with him, in 2012 when they were seen sharing a kiss during the MTV Video Music Awards, however, they've hardly interacted since.