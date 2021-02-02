Chris Stapleton Offended Katy Perry When They First Met at the Grammys

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Justin Timberlake's new album, how Chris Stapleton offended Katy Perry and more, below.

Chris Stapleton Offended Katy Perry When They First Met

In a recent interview, Chris Stapleton revealed that he accidentally offended Katy Perry when they first met. While waiting for their soundcheck at the Grammys, the two struck up a conversation during which Stapleton suggested that they were "just musicians." Perry apparently replied by saying that they were "healers" and that his comment was "offensive to me and you." (via Music Mayhem Magazine)

Those Who Enjoy Watching Movie Villains Tend To Be Villains Themselves

A new study reveals that those who prefer movie villains over heroes are more likely to be villainous themselves. These moviegoers score high for narcissism, Machiavellianism and psychopathy, a mix that is often called the "dark triad" of personality traits. (via Daily Mail)

Justin Timberlake Working on New Album

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, JT announced that he is back in the studio working on a new album. His last album dropped in 2018, just a few days before he performed at the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, no comments have been made on when his upcoming album will be released. (via People)

Are Megan Fox and MGK Engaged?

Rumors of an engagement between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started swirling when the actress was spotted wearing a huge ring on her left hand. However, a source revealed that they are not engaged. Fox is still in the process of finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband, with whom she shares three children. And although Fox and MGK are not engaged, "they are very happy". (via People)

Woman Distracts Thief in Surprising Way

A woman in Slovakia distracted a thief at a gas station in an... unusual way, to say the least. She performed oral sex on the criminal while others in the store called for help. Unconventional? Sure. But effective, it seems, as he is now in jail. (via Daily Star)

Clare Crawley Speaks Out Following Split From Dale Moss

Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley went on IG Live to tell fans how she has been since her very public split from her fiancé. After being in a dark place, she said she has taken a "u-turn" and is trying to think more positively about the situation and her life as a whole.