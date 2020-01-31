Here’s How People in China Are Entertaining Themselves During the Coronavirus Lockdown

People are finding interesting ways to entertain themselves during the coronavirus lockdown.

By now we're sure you've heard of the deadly virus that's swept the world. Researchers have yet to find a vaccine for the coronavirus and the death toll has reached 213 and has infected almost 10,000 people globally.

The U.S. has also issued a "do not travel" advisory for China and people living Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei province where the new coronavirus was first detected, have been under lockdown. This means many of them are spending a lot of time indoors, which has prompted residents to come up with creative ways to pass the time.

Twitter user Manya Koetse, the editor-in-chief of the website What’s on Weibo, shared a thread of videos showing the ways in which residents are keeping themselves busy as they wait for the lockdown to end.

Some Wuhan residents are also trying to keep their morale up by chanting from the windows of their residential buildings, while others have found a way to hang out without being in close proximity to each other.

One resident even made a Mickey Mouse out of assorted shells from pistachios and sunflower seeds.

A compilation video was also released which sees people doing things like playing badminton, fishing from an aquarium in their living room, teaching their cat how to read and more.

Despite the devastating impacts of the coronavirus in China, we're glad to see spirits remain unbroken.