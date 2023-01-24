Reddit Slams Dad Who Told Daughter Her Homemade Pizza ‘Sucks’ During Family Dinner

A man's family was upset with him after he told his daughter her homemade pizza "sucked." Now, Reddit is roasting him.

Sharing his situation on the Reddit forum, the man explained his daughter told him she found an "awesome" pizza recipe online and wanted to make it for their family.

Unfortunately, the end result was not up to the dad's standards — and he let her know it.

"Every Sunday we have a family dinner and my wife is the one that cooks. But last Sunday our daughter asked if she could make us a homemade pizza because she found some 'awesome' recipe online. We agreed," he wrote.

Apparently, the girl's "pizza was absolutely horrible," and although everyone else in the family complimented her on it, he just couldn't hold back his true feelings.

"When she asked me if I liked it I told her that it sucks. This made her extremely upset and she went to her room," he continued, adding that he didn't want to lie to her and get "stuck eating terrible pizza every Sunday."

He concluded his post by sharing that his family accused him of ruining "the family dinner."

In the comments, users roasted the dad for being so harsh toward his daughter and not giving her constructive criticism.

"You could have politely given her constructive feedback about what it was specifically you didn't like. She's still young. She's still learning. You had to go be an A about it and probably discouraged her completely....now she'll be fearful to try again," one person wrote.

"Your daughter is still young, young enough to be living with you, and still learning adult skills like cooking. She needs education and encouragement, not insults. What have you, personally, done to teach her to cook well? Not your wife, not her mother, YOU. If you don't like how she cooks, teach her to cook well! Be a parent, not a critic," another commented.

"You did ruin family dinner. If you don't like something and want to make constructive criticism, you say, 'Thanks so much for the pizza, daughter! I tend to prefer my crust a little on the thinner side' or whatever. You just straight up insulted her," someone else chimed in.