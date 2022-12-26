A woman is "done with men" after a date only bought her one drink and interrogated her for two hours.

On TikTok, user @tasiataderera0 went on a rant following a date, claiming the man she met up with only "bought [her] one drink" before he grilled her for two hours.

User @tasiataderera0 says she deserves to be wined and dined instead.

"I don't want to do this. I am so done with men. They are so disgusting," she exclaims in her viral TikTok video.

"Look at me, take me for dinner. Like, don't try to get all of this information out of me over one drink that you don’t want to pay for, when I am looking this great," she continues, suggesting that men should be reviewed after the end of a date so they don't try to do only the "bare minimum."

Watch below:

Her message was met with mixed reviews.

In the comments, many men suggested she expects "too much" from dates.

"Men are the prize. You earn the ring darling," one person wrote.

"Babe [it] doesn’t matter how pretty you are ... I’ll buy the drink but those 2 hours is a necessary vibe check before we go for dinner," another commented.

However, others declared they would do anything to earn just one date with @tasiataderera0.

"You can have whatever you want on this earth. I apologize for that man and all other men that let you ladies down on dates," one enamored person wrote.

"I would crawl over broken glass to buy her dinner. Stunning. And that accent," another thirsty user commented.