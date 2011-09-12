Demi Lovato Performs + Wins at 2011 NCLR ALMA Awards

On Sept. 10, 2011, Demi Lovato stepped into the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in California as a nominee and performer at the 2011 NCLR ALMA Awards. The ALMA Awards honor achievement in American Latino Media Arts, and while at the show, Ms. Lovato picked up the award for Favorite TV Actress in a comedy for her role as Sonny Monroe on Disney's 'Sonny With a Chance.' During the show, Lovato, who is of Mexican, Irish and Italian descent, performed her hit song 'Skyscraper' in both Spanish and English (via ABC).

When she arrived at the show, Demi looked stunning as usual. She wore a nude-colored gown with delicate pleating and draped fabric. The dress, which was designed by Maria Lucia Hohan, was floor length and the nude, ethereal chiffon matched Lovato's skin tone perfectly. Later, during her performance, Lovato vamped up her look with a low-cut, fiery red gown that hugged her curves in all the right places. It was the perfect accent to her performance setting, which was decorated with bright red hearts (some that were broken).