Demi Lovato’s Spiritual New Tattoo Reportedly Took 8 Hours

Demi Lovato apparently sat for an eight-hour tattoo session to get a breathtaking work of art done.

Los Angeles based tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi met the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer at an Ariana Grande concert last week, TMZ reports. The pair was introduced by Lovato and Grande's current manager, Scooter Braun, who also recently underwent the needle for a tattoo by Capozzi.

Lovato and Capozzi designed the new artwork the day after they met and titled it “Divine Feminine Destruction Effect."

"We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit," Capozzi captioned a photo of the new ink. "The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness."

"Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you," he concluded.

In return, Lovato sang his praises in the comment section of the post. "Thank you so much, it’s incredible and you are so extremely talented," she wrote back to him.

This latest piece comes after the 27-year-old added a new addition to her growing list of ink designs just last week: the word "survivor" tattooed on her neck.

See the latest stunning ink, below.