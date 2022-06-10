Pop superstar Demi Lovato announced their return to rock earlier this week when dropping the news about their upcoming album, HOLY FVCK. Now, the first rockin' new single, "Skin of My Teeth," has arrived, complete with a music video where they play a seriously metal guitar: a Jackson King V. (Sparks and smoke shoot out of that guitar, too.)

The track has an immediate sense of urgency, opening with two snare hits and some chord strumming, after which Lovato utters the line in a sardonic vocal tone, "Demi leaves rehab again," as they begin to confront the nature of addiction while expressing gratitude for still being alive.

The chorus importantly notes that addiction is a disease while Lovato pines for personal freedom and to be unfettered from the habits they find themself lacking control of.

Helping build the connection to Lovato's return to rock, the guitar tones here have some weight to them and there's a bouncing energy that immediately calls to mind iconic artists such as Pat Benatar and Joan Jett. But what really seals the deal is their V-shaped guitar, which borrows from KISS legend Ace Frehley when smoke and spark effects come shooting out of the headstock.

Watch the "Skin of My Teeth" music video at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics to the song below as well.

HOLY FVCK, which will arrive on Aug. 19, is Lovato's first rock-leaning record since their 2009 sophomore effort Here We Go Again. Pre-order the album here.

"The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me," Lovato said earlier this week in a statement about their new album.

"Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you," they continued.

Clarifying what fans can expect from their latest sound, Lovato added, "When I say heaviness, I don’t mean lyrically, but heaviness as in some of the sound that I haven’t done before, which is exciting. It’s a new era reminiscent of my first era."

Catch Lovato on their headlining U.S. tour at the tour dates seen beneath the music video, with support coming from Dead Sara and Royal & The Serpent, each on select dates. Tickets went on sale at 10AM local time today (June 10) at this location.

See Demi Lovato's "Skin of My Teeth" Lyrics (via Genius):

Demi leaves rehab again

When is this shit gonna end?

Sounds like the voice in my head

I can't believe I'm not dead

I'm alive by the skin of my teeth

I survived, but it got harder to breathe

Askin' why doesn't make it easier

Go easier on me

Goddamn it, I just wanna be free

But I can't 'cause it's a f---in' disease

I'm alive by the skin of my

(Woo-hoo, ooh)

(Woo-hoo, ooh)

The reaper knocks on my door

'Cause I'm addicted to more

I don't need you to keep score

When I'm the one who's at war

I'm alive by the skin of my teeth

I survived, but it got harder to breathe

Askin' why doesn't make it easier

Go easier on me

Goddamn it, I just wanna be free

But I can't 'cause it's a f---in' disease

I'm alive by the skin of my

I'm just tryin' to keep my head above water

I'm your son and I'm your daughter

I'm your mother I'm your father

I'm just a product of the problem

I'm just tryin' to keep my head above water

I'm your son and I'm your daughter

I'm your mother I'm your father

I'm alive

I'm alive by the skin of my teeth

Won't you try and have some mercy on me?

Askin' why doesn't make it easier

Go easier on me

Goddamn it, I just wanna be free

But I can't 'cause it's a f---in' disease

I'm alive by the skin of my

Woo-hoo, ooh (Oh yeah)

Woo-hoo, ooh (I'm alive by)

Woo-hoo, ooh (By the skin of my teeth)

See Demi Lovato's U.S. Tour Dates:

Aug. 13 - Springfield, Il. @ Illinois State Fair

Aug. 14 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Iowa State Fair

Sept. 22 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento *

Sept. 23 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

Sept. 25 – Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Clouds *

Sept. 27 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic *

Sept. 28 – Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater ^

Sept. 30 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas ^

Oct. 03 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium ^

Oct. 05 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre ^

Oct. 07 – Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre Detroit ^

Oct. 09 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

Oct. 10 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem ^

Oct. 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met Philadelphia ^

Oct. 13 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

Oct. 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ History ^

Oct. 16 – Montreal, Quebec @ L'Olympia ^

Oct. 18 – New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre ^

Oct. 21 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

Oct. 23 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

Oct. 25 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium *

Oct. 28 - Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

Oct. 30 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Event Center *

Nov. 01 – New Orleans, La. @ Fillmore New Orleans *

Nov. 03 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall *

Nov. 06 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

* DEAD SARA

^ Royal & The Serpent