Demi Lovato might have a new boyfriend!

According to Us Weekly, the "I Love Me" singer is dating Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich three months after ending her relationship with model Austin Wilson.

Sources told the news outlet the relationship is off to a "strong start" and revealed the pair "met a few weeks ago." The rumored new couple has also been exchanging flirty messages with one another on social media over the last few days.

"When u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” the soap opera star wrote via Instagram Tuesday (March 24) to which Lovato replied, "Fine by me."

But wait, there's more! On March 21, the pop star accidentally showed herself in Ehrich's Instagram Live video. In it, he tells her "I'm live" before she covers her face with a towel.

In another Live, Lovato seemingly introduces her new man to a friend.

Other than the flirty comments, Ehrich has also been posting videos to "his <3" all week amid the coronavirus quarantine.

He also covered Coldplay's "Yellow" and captioned the post "4D," which fans believe is "for Demi."

Later that night, Ehrich even shared Instagram Stories with Lovato's dogs, Batman and Ella.