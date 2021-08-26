Demi Lovato Just Got a Huge New Tattoo on Their Hand (PHOTO)

Demi Lovato has some massive new ink on their hand!

On Wednesday (Aug. 26), the "Melon Cake" singer debuted their new hand tattoo in an Instagram Story. The new ink design was done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

The new piece features song lyrics, but surprisingly, they aren't Lovato's. The lyrics are from the group Beautiful Chorus' song, "Infinite Universe."

The tattoo reads, "Love will live forever in the infinite universe." The black and white ink also a shooting star and a planet surrounding the words.

See Lovato's new tat, below:

@ddlovato via Instagram

"THANK YOU @_dr_wood_ for making exactly what I asked for!!!! It's perfect," Lovato captioned the photo.

On Beautiful Chorus' Instagram Story, the group shared a recent interview that Lovato did with Instagram, in which the pop singer called "Infinite Universe" "a song that represents 28 [Lovato's age]." Beautiful Chorus is comprised of four women whose goal is to "stir the joys of our innermost selves." Their music has been described as "High frequency love music."

This isn't Lovato's only hand tattoo. In April 2017, after the TIME 100 Gala in New York City, Lovato hit up celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang for a large, intricate design on their left hand. The ink was inspired by Lovato's song "Lionheart," which speaks about finding courage in yourself.

Lovato's astrological sign is a Leo. The song title "Lionheart" also referred to the nickname of their now-deceased dog, Buddy.